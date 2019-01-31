Rambler Metals and Mining (RMM) Trading Down 15.2%

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) traded down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.74 ($0.02). 193,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 807% from the average session volume of 21,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sutton, the United Kingdom.

