Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Radiant Logistics is executing a strategy to build a global transportation and supply chain management company through organic growth and the strategic acquisition of regional best-of-breed non- asset based transportation and logistics providers to offer its customers domestic and international freight forwarding and an expanding array of value added supply chain management services, including asset recovery and reverse logistics, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Radiant Logistics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after buying an additional 120,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,045,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 162,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,614,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 71,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,614,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 71,357 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 56.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 998,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 358,100 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

