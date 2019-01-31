Qutoutiao (QTT) Trading 12.6% Higher

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $10.92. 2,056,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,474,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Qutoutiao in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qutoutiao stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/qutoutiao-qtt-trading-12-6-higher.html.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.