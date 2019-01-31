Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Holdings Trimmed by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,781,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,845,000 after acquiring an additional 648,706 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 95,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.88.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $86.92 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 39.26%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

