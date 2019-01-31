Quatloo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (QTL)

Quatloo (CURRENCY:QTL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Quatloo has traded flat against the dollar. One Quatloo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Quatloo has a total market capitalization of $38,054.00 and $0.00 worth of Quatloo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00907821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020814 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00001186 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001934 BTC.

StarCoin (KST) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Quatloo

Quatloo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2014. Quatloo’s total supply is 7,718,883 coins. Quatloo’s official website is quatloos.org . Quatloo’s official Twitter account is @quatloocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quatloo Coin Trading

Quatloo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quatloo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quatloo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quatloo using one of the exchanges listed above.

