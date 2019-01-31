Quantstamp Tops One Day Volume of $95,060.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and $95,060.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, Binance and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.01851562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00181206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00200500 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029265 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Binance, DDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

