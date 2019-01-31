Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $257,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Stock

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 413,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.34.

Shares of CBRL opened at $165.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.63 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $733.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.37%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 3,300 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $558,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 910,955 shares of company stock worth $160,025,249. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $257,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/quantamental-technologies-llc-invests-257000-in-cracker-barrel-old-country-store-inc-cbrl-stock.html.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.