Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 5,650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard P. Randall sold 1,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $46,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $458.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

