Quanta Utility Token Market Capitalization Hits $4.71 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $742.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.82 or 0.10664136 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00027046 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

