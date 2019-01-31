Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc Cut by Analyst (SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLF. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Evercore dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.62.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$47.62 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$43.13 and a 1-year high of C$56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 361.33, a current ratio of 386.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Daniel Fishbein bought 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,738.27.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.