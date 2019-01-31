Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2019 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $205.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.55.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $178.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $238.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,815,000 after acquiring an additional 161,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,831,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,988,000 after acquiring an additional 503,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $273,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.07 per share, with a total value of $174,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,080.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.