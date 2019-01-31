Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report issued on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAA. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 127.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 145.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 306,179 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Lau Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $915,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,072,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,151,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,847,000 after purchasing an additional 113,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

