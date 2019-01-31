Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Cut by Analyst

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Research analysts at FIG Partners lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 28th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,500 shares of company stock worth $33,120 and have sold 8,250 shares worth $111,648. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 480.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

