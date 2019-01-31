Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Briggs & Stratton Co. Issued By Northcoast Research (BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Briggs & Stratton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $505.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.71 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

BGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Briggs & Stratton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Briggs & Stratton from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Briggs & Stratton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE:BGG opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $515.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.02. Briggs & Stratton has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.41%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Jaehnert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,448,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,561,000 after purchasing an additional 228,281 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the second quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 90.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

