Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc Decreased by National Bank Financial (SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report released on Monday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$59.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$58.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded Snc-Lavalin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$58.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.78.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. Snc-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$33.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.54.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.73 billion.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Atkins, and Capital segments. The company offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

