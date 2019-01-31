Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Reduced by Analyst (PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.3% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 379,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 11,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 283,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Brian Ferguson purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.