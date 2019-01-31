Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for CVB Financial Corp. Issued By Wedbush (CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CVBF. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.78 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 37.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 3rd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

In related news, EVP Yamynn Deangelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,737.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.