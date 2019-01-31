Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Raised by Piper Jaffray Companies

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 14,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,955,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,848,000 after acquiring an additional 370,274 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $46,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,049.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

