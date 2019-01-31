Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Raised by Analyst

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NYSE:FSB opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Franklin Financial Network has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $464.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela J. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,834.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

