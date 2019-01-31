Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Goldcorp Inc. Issued By Cormark (G)

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goldcorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Goldcorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Goldcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$13.84 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Goldcorp from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of TSE:G opened at C$14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a PE ratio of 162.47. Goldcorp has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$18.78.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

