Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to post sales of $443.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $441.44 million and the highest is $448.10 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $338.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.02.

PSTG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,971. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,514,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,404,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 14.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 14.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,591 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,149,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,534 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

