Puradyn Filter Technologies (PFTI) and China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Puradyn Filter Technologies alerts:

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Puradyn Filter Technologies and China Automotive Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A China Automotive Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies -8.26% N/A -18.03% China Automotive Systems -6.49% 1.97% 0.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and China Automotive Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies $2.25 million 1.81 -$1.23 million N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $499.06 million 0.18 -$19.34 million $0.64 4.39

Puradyn Filter Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Automotive Systems.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn trademark. Its Puradyn systems clean oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and evaporation process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company's products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jing Zhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.