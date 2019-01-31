PumaPay 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $343,515.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinall, IDEX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $343,515.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.28 or 0.10618167 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00027071 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000968 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,922,856,631 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange, Coinall and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

