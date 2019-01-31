Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, November 11th.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,037. Prothena has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $473.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.43.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.43. Prothena had a negative net margin of 18,276.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 100,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 21.1% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.