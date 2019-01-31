Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Short Interest Down 26.8% in January

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,582 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 519,627 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,933 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 530,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.97. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $23.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/protagonist-therapeutics-inc-ptgx-short-interest-down-26-8-in-january.html.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.