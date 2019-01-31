Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.14. The company had a trading volume of 712,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,092. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,319.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

