ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $45.03

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.76, but opened at $45.03. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $47.14, with a volume of 447468 shares.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were issued a $0.0408 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 200.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 635.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 24.9% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

