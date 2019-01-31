Progressive Corp (PGR) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 88.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $817,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $783,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,019 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,080.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,548 shares of company stock worth $4,896,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Progressive stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). Progressive had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.514 per share. This is a boost from Progressive’s previous annual dividend of $1.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

