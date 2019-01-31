Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,492,000 after acquiring an additional 176,648 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,445,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,012,000 after purchasing an additional 93,987 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,793,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,318,000 after purchasing an additional 149,364 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,938,000 after purchasing an additional 62,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,972,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,266,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $119,288.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

