Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 150,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 169,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 622,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $12.63 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/private-capital-group-llc-increases-stake-in-ishares-gold-trust-iau.html.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.