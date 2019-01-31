Private Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,487,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $459,935,000 after buying an additional 211,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 28,241 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.76. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $60.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

