Principal Financial Group (PFG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PFG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Principal Financial Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of PFG opened at $48.14 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $69.05.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 900 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,897,023.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,981,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,698,000 after buying an additional 66,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,848,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,260,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,088,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,359,000 after acquiring an additional 573,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

