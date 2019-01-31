Pretium Resources (PVG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NYSE:PVG opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80 and a beta of -0.31.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,125,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 63,457 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,232,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

