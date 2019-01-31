Presima Inc. Sells 108,200 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

Presima Inc. trimmed its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,200 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities makes up 4.2% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.52% of American Campus Communities worth $29,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,479 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 569,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,782,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 11,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $485,054.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.91. 10,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.32. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $46.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Presima Inc. Sells 108,200 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/presima-inc-sells-108200-shares-of-american-campus-communities-inc-acc.html.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.