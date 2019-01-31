Presima Inc. Sells 108,200 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

Presima Inc. trimmed its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,200 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities makes up 4.2% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.52% of American Campus Communities worth $29,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,479 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 569,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,782,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.
In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 11,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $485,054.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.65%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
