Polaris Industries (PII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris Industries updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $131.25.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PII. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/polaris-industries-pii-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.