Polaris Industries (PII) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.752-6.874 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.Polaris Industries also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Longbow Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Polaris Industries to $96.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.17.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $131.25. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

