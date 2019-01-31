Polaris Industries (PII) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.752-6.874 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.Polaris Industries also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Longbow Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Polaris Industries to $96.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.17.
Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $131.25. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.
Polaris Industries Company Profile
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.
