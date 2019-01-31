Po.et (POE) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Po.et has a market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $525,294.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Po.et token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, COSS and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.01854594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00181786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00198907 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029458 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,457,982,092 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, DDEX, Binance, COSS, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

