Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,025,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 287,745 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline comprises 4.4% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $100,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 306,179 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Lau Associates LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $915,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,072,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,151,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,847,000 after purchasing an additional 113,603 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 449,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,314. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.66%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

