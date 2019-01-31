Phantomx (PNX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 57.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange, STEX and Graviex. Phantomx has a total market cap of $7,882.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.01961658 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007630 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004493 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000547 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00001367 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 36,697,159 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.