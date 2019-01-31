Petroshale (PSH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Petroshale Inc (CVE:PSH) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 100,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 30,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSH. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Petroshale from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Petroshale from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Petroshale from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.87 million and a P/E ratio of 11.00.
About Petroshale (CVE:PSH)
PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.
