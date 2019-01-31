PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,226,228 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 30,443,723 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,001,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PBR opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.51 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Research analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Santander raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

