Petra Diamonds (PDL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) to a sector performer rating in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 65 ($0.85).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 63.43 ($0.83).

PDL stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.20 ($1.83).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. The company's principal mining properties are the Finsch and Cullinan properties located in South Africa. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

