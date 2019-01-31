Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Takes $662,000 Position in Edison International (EIX)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 696.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.83 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of -0.06.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Edison International to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Argus upped their price target on Edison International to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

