Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 496.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

Shares of OXY opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

