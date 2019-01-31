PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Position Increased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $16,159,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 446,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,578,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $124.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of PEP opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

