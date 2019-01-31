Pentair (PNR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.113-3.143 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.Pentair also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.50 to $2.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.42.

NYSE PNR remained flat at $$41.19 on Thursday. 3,239,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $740.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $48,404.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

