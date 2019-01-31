Pennon Group (PNN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 785 ($10.26) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 790.22 ($10.33).

PNN opened at GBX 769.80 ($10.06) on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 600.23 ($7.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 947.23 ($12.38).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.84 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

