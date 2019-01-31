Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,794 Shares of Public Storage (PSA)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Public Storage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.58.

NYSE:PSA opened at $209.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $180.48 and a 12-month high of $234.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $706.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Storage news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $3,182,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At September 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,418 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 161 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

