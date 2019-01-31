Pendal Group Ltd Sells 128,101 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,952 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 128,101 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,132 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,872,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 52,930 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/pendal-group-ltd-sells-128101-shares-of-best-buy-co-inc-bby.html.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.