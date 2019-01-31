Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $201,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen set a $106.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $115.97 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.06 and a 1 year high of $139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.12.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.81). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $73,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $798,230.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,715,669 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

